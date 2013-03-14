By Alasdair Reilly
LONDON, March 14 The Bank of England warned that
around 73 billion pounds ($109 billion) of loans that financed a
boom in buyouts of British firms come due in the next five
years, posing risks of a drop in investment and a rise in
defaults.
"The amount and maturity profile of buyout debt could
present risks to UK financial stability," the bank said in its
first-quarter bulletin on Thursday.
During Britain's buyout boom, which peaked in 2005-2007,
private equity firms raised loans to back leveraged buyouts
(LBOs) of increasingly larger companies, leaving them heavily
indebted and more vulnerable to default.
Many such loans raised at the height of the market will need
to be refinanced over the next few years in a market that now
has much tighter credit conditions, the central bank said.
In one example of an LBO, Acromas was formed at the peak of
the buyout boom in 2007 though a 6.2 billion pound private
equity-backed merger of motoring services company AA
and over-50s insurer Saga.
The merger was financed with a 4.8 billion pound loan, which
was backed by the assets of the company and comes due in
September 2015. It is held by Barclays and Mizuho.
Refinancing has proved difficult to date because banks are
not willing to lend as much debt against business.
Highly leveraged private equity-owned companies are more
likely to default, which could pose a risk to the financial
system through increased losses on bank lending, the bank report
warned.
Companies with higher debt levels also are less likely to
invest for the long term as they concentrate on servicing debt,
which could have a knock-on effect on the economy and an
indirect impact on the financial system because of lower
long-term corporate profitability, the report said.
Lengthening exit timetables, low interest rates and high
levels of bank forbearance on LBO loans mean that a complete
picture of how companies are performing may not be available for
a number of years, according to the central bank report.
REFINANCING CLIFF
The risk of default is higher in those cases that private
equity firms have taken dividends out of companies without any
underlying improvement in corporate performance, the bank said.
Around 32 billion pounds of LBO debt is expected to mature
in 2014-15 and another 41 billion pounds in 2016-18, according
to the report.
A weak economy, the high volume of maturing loans and a
contraction of the investor base interested in leveraged loans
since the financial crisis could complicate the refinancing
task.
Collateralised loan obligation (CLO) funds, formerly the
biggest buyers of LBOs, are reaching the end of their
reinvestment periods, which will restrict the amount they are
able to invest in the future.
Banks are more concerned with balance sheet repair than
providing refinancing, which also poses a significant hurdle to
refinancing buyout loans.
Other financing options, such as high-yield bonds, are much
less developed in Britain than in the United States.
Private equity firms could still play an important role in
promoting economic recovery by restructuring struggling
companies, but the level of new buyout transactions, as opposed
to secondary buyouts, remains subdued, the report concluded.