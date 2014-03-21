By Claire Ruckin
| LONDON, March 21
LONDON, March 21 Some 18.5 billion euros ($25.50
billion) of leveraged buyout financing in the immediate M&A
pipeline is expected to take some pressure off an overheating
market and boost bankers desperate for underwriting and
investors eager to put mounting cash piles to work.
The M&A pipeline has been lacklustre for much of 2014 but
has picked up recently with two large deals entering exclusive
talks - for France's second-biggest telecoms provider SFR and
Danish card payment services company Nets - and a number of
other deals in the final rounds of auction processes.
Cable group Numericable's potential acquisition of
Vivendi's SFR will require around 13.5 billion euros of
debt financing roughly split between loans and bonds, and the
acquisition by Advent International and Bain Capital of Nets
would need about 1.2 billion euros of debt financing.
"A number of deals are in the final stages of a sale
process, which is positive as they will hopefully take some of
the froth out of the market," a banker said.
An increase in event-driven financing is expected to take
some attention away from repricings. A lack of M&A so far this
year caused banks to pitch repricings to a number of borrowers
happy to review portfolio companies and get better terms by
squeezing investors.
"Everyone wants more M&A financing. It pays a lot better
than repricings," a second banker said.
BATTLE FOR UNDERWRITINGS
Bankers are working on debt financing packages for deals in
the latter stages of auction processes, and competing to secure
a lead role on profitable underwritings.
Deals include the sale of Alstom's heat exchanger unit,
which would require about 475 million euros of debt financing,
with final bids due around March 24; the sale of German
industrial machinery and process engineering group GEA, which
would require about 1 billion euros of financing, with bids due
by April 4; and French natural ingredients producer Diana
Ingredients, which would require some 700 million euros of debt,
with bids due by April 8.
Other deals include the sale of Spanish food group Deoleo,
which needs about 560 million euros of debt, with bids due
around April 2; 200 million euros for online car rental company
CarTrawler, which is expected to be finalised in the coming
weeks; and about 1 billion euros of debt financing for the sale
of German packaging group Mauser, with bids due in early April.
The timing of the deals could affect the extent of the
impact they have on the market. If they are all syndicated
around the same time, investors will be able to choose where to
invest their money and borrowers will need to become less
aggressive on structure and terms to ensure investors join the
deal.
"Too much debt is potentially needed from the market (for
borrowers to be able) to screw around on terms, as these deals
will need the support of the smaller banks and investors. As
well as needing new liquidity, a lot of these deals have
existing lenders and the new owners will want to try and keep
hold of that. There will be some concessions on documents. Not
every deal will be priced tightly or will be covenant-lite," a
third banker said.
($1 = 0.7256 Euros)
(Editing by Christopher Mangham)