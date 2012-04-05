NEW YORK, April 5 (RLPC) - Banks appear to have thrown wide
open the door for private equity deal making. They are charging
gentler fees for leveraged loans, one of the prime ingredients
in crafting the buyout brew.
But digging a bit deeper suggests that a still lingering
reluctance of bankers to risk their firms' balance sheets is
hampering an active resurgence of leveraged buyouts (LBO).
True, the cost of capital is but one component. But it is an
important one, and private equity shops, boasting $371.8 billion
of dry powder in their buyout funds alone, according to Preqin,
should be hungry to deploy this capital by buying, tweaking and
then selling companies for a profit.
Quickly too. Triago estimates that more than half of today's
buyout dry powder needs to be utilized within 21 months lest it
be forfeited.
With debt prices consistent with prior periods of spirited
LBO activity (though no one forecasting a return to the
pre-financial crisis boom), market volatility calmed and equity
valuations increased enough to make sellers willing, if not
eager, that there ought to be more buyout barons pulling the
trigger on deals, said market watchers. But the reality has not
matched expectations.
That's because, to date, there is still a dearth of fully
underwritten financings, where a bank or a coterie of banks step
up to commit their balance sheet to get deals done. In other
words, if the financing fails to draw enough investors to clear
the market, the bank is on the hook to provide the debt.
"Many of the new issue deals we have seen in the first
quarter are being done on a best-efforts basis," said Trey
Parker, co-head of research at Highland Capital Management.
The bevy of refinancing, dividend payout, and amend and
extend deals that have littered the leveraged loan landscape
this year have been pulled off with no underwriting risk to loan
providers. This year's big splash, Lawson Software's
new $3.1 billion term loan, was done on a best-effort basis.
Even when banks are willing to provide fully underwritten
financings, they extract a heavy price. Lenders want to be paid
for their risk with expansive flex language that will allow
charging far higher interest rates or steep cuts to the original
issue discount to make the loan more attractive should they have
misread investor appetite or if the market turns against them,
they way it did last August.
Flex language in current loan commitments can turn a 6
percent cost of capital into an 11 percent one, explain market
participants.
Thus, even though Six Flags Entertainment reset the
loan market in December, clearing with pricing at LIB+325, 1
percent Libor floor and a discount of 99 cents to the dollar,
buyout shops have to consider debt costs that are more akin to
those immediate post the August volatility.
"LBO sponsors have to factor in those pricings in their
worst case scenarios. It raises the cost of financing," said a
loan investor.
BEST EFFORTS
Though memory tends to be short on Wall Street, bankers are
remembering the pain of last summer when their fees, and thus
their bonuses, were slashed due to inadequate flexibility to
boost pricing or lower the discount. Flex amounts are declining
at a slower pace than the more apparent loan pricing.
Whereas leveraged loan yields have come down from their
October highs of near 9 percent to slightly above 6 percent,
flex language has only been whittled down 50-100bp since that
time, said sources. That means should the capital market window
become unfavorable, combined pricing could shoot up to
800-1,000bp.
The dampening effects of wide flex language should not be
over-exaggerated, however.
"It doesn't stop deals from happening," said Leland Hart,
head of leveraged loans at Blackrock.
But it does slow deals down, especially when the future
seems uncertain. Some financial sponsors complain that even with
flex language, it's hard to get one bank to completely
underwrite a deal.
"Banks are loath to use their balance sheets," explained a
managing director at a major private equity firm. "(A banker)
doesn't want to risk his job and family for it," said another
private equity player.
And balance sheet considerations go beyond fears of holding
unwanted loans. Bankers are also weighing how regulators assess
a best-efforts deal versus a fully underwritten one.
The government applies a zero capital charge for a
best-effort, such as a refinancing, since the bank is merely
playing an agent role. But once a bank signs to a full
commitment, it morphs into a principle taking a far higher
capital charge in the process.
But banks will open their wallets again, sources said,
pointing to a countervailing force. Best efforts command smaller
fees, an average of 1 percent versus 2 percent for an LBO
underwriting.
As the market continues to heal, the willingness to
underwrite and to soften flex language will improve as well.
Already, Richard Farley, lawyer at Paul Hastings, disclosed that
he's seeing several LBOs in the pipeline that have $2 billion
term loan debt.
Leland Hart predicted that LBO activity should steadily
increase throughout the year. "There are willing buyers and the
capital markets are amenable."