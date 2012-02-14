* Q4 loss/shr $0.09 vs est loss/shr $0.14

* Q4 rev up 27 pct at $24.5 mln

Feb 14 Laser vision-correction services provider LCA-Vision Inc posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss, helped by a rise in the number of procedures it performed.

LCA-Vision operates LasikPlus vision centers that offer eye-sight correction services in the United States.

The company, which operates 53 such centers, had said in early January that its fourth-quarter procedure volume increased by nearly a third.

For 2012, LCA-Vision expects a modest improvement in price per procedure from the 2011 average of $1,655.

Fourth-quarter net loss was $1.7 million, or 9 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $7.3 million, or 39 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 27 percent to $24.5 million.

Analysts on an average were expecting the company to post a loss of 14 cents a share on revenue of $24.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Cincinnati, Ohio-based LCA-Vision's shares, which have risen 80 percent so far this year, closed at $5.90 on Monday on the Nasdaq.