(Adds quotes, details, background)
By Stephen Aldred and Donny Kwok
HONG KONG Feb 16 L Capital Asia, the
private equity arm of the world's biggest luxury goods group
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA, could begin
raising a new fund of more than $1 billion this year, as
competition from Western brands creates opportunities to invest
in Chinese retailers, its top executive said.
"The reason we want to do a larger fund next time is
primarily because opportunities in the segment are
huge, and we see larger and larger companies coming to us," Ravi
Thakran, managing partner of L Capital Asia, told Reuters in a
telephone interview on Thursday.
He said Chinese retailers faced rising competition from
Western brands such as Abercrombie & Fitch Co and Gap
Inc, which are expected to push quickly into the
country's second- and third-tier cities.
This was creating a need to protect homegrown brands, and
increasing investment opportunities for L Capital, he said.
L Capital Asia recently headed a consortium to invest $200
million in China's Trendy International Group, valuing the
family-run fashion company at about $2 billion.
Thakran said expansion of the company into Hong Kong, Macau,
Taiwan and the emerging markets of Southeast Asia was part of
the investment plan, but the need to protect the brand on its
home turf was also a significant part of the deal.
"International expansion is really secondary to the whole
play," he said. "The primary purpose is to protect the mainland
market, protect market share, build brand equity further, be
ready to take on this competition."
HOT SECTORS
Thakran said, the bulk of L Capital's investment was going
to China, where the firm saw continued strong growth, and was
searching for deals in the garment and liquor sectors.
L Capital's current fund for Asia is $650 million, but
Thakran said he expected it to invest about $1 billion in total,
since the firm regularly went into deals with co-investors.
He said the fund was already working on a number of deals,
including in the retail and liquor sectors, and while China was
its primary focus, it was also interested in India.
"We are also looking at a fairly large garment maker for
international brands," Thakran said. "We are looking at that
because it is part of the value chain we are trying to build."
Thakran, who also sees Southeast Asia as a potential new
market for its Chinese brands, did not identify companies the
fund is targeting.
L Capital recently bought an 8 percent stake in unlisted
Indian ethnic wear chain Fabindia, sources told Reuters on
Wednesday.
Asia has become "a focus for growth" as the U.S. and
European markets are not doing very well and many brands are
coming to the region, in particular China, he added.
LVMH reported a higher-than-expected full-year operating
profit earlier this month and said the outlook for 2012 was
excellent, in part due to rapid growth in Asia.
The French fund last year bought a 25.5 percent stake in
India's Genesis Luxury Fashion Pvt Ltd, which distributes global
luxury brands, mainly apparel and accessories.
L Capital Asia has also invested in Ming Fung Jewellery
Group Ltd and Emperor Watch & Jewellery Ltd
in Hong Kong, and luxury watch retailer Sincere Watch and shoe
brand Charles & Keith in Singapore.
