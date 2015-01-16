BRIEF-Mediobanca may raise dividend payout depending on M&A opportunities-CEO
May 10 Mediobanca CEO Alberto Nagel tells media call:
Jan 16 Jilin Chemical Fibre Co Ltd
* Says expects to swing back to black in 2014 with profit of about 15-30 million yuan versus year ago's net loss of 393.5 million yuan ($63.41 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Cusaop
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2059 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
MEXICO CITY, May 10 Mexico's retailers' association said on Wednesday that sales at stores open at least a year rose 6.0 percent in April compared to same month a year earlier.