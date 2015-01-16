Jan 16 Jilin Chemical Fibre Co Ltd

* Says expects to swing back to black in 2014 with profit of about 15-30 million yuan versus year ago's net loss of 393.5 million yuan ($63.41 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Cusaop

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2059 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)