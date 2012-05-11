LONDON May 11 European clearing house
LCH.Clearnet has made two senior hires in London to spearhead
growth ahead of its planned acquisition by the London Stock
Exchange at the end of the year.
LCH said on Friday it has hired Dennis McLaughlin into the
new role of Group Chief Risk Officer from risk management
specialist AON, where he was the head of analytics.
The Anglo-French clearer has also hired Magnus Spencer as
Group General Counsel, replacing incumbent Iona Levine, who is
set to leave LCH in the coming weeks.
Spencer was latterly the head of European counsel at
Barclays Capital, where he worked with LCH Chief Ian Axe before
Axe joined LCH from Barclays a year ago.
McLaughlin, formerly a maths professor at Princeton
University, joins LCH on Monday, while Spencer will take up his
post "in the next month", according to a source close to the
firm.
"Dennis' appointment into this important position further
demonstrates investment by LCH.Clearnet in the critical area of
risk management as we expand our business to meet our clients'
needs," said Axe.
Axe, a former managing director at Barclays Capital, is keen
to turn LCH, which is owned by its clients, into a more
commercially minded operation and is currently working on a
radical transformation plan at LCH.
The appointments came a month after LCH and LSE shareholders
voted emphatically in favour of the LSE's plan to buy 60 percent
of LCH, valuing the company at 813 million euros ($1.1 billion).
The partners expect the deal to close in the fourth quarter
of this year.