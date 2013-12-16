LONDON Dec 16 LCH.Clearnet, the clearing house
majority owned by the London Stock Exchange, has
expanded its credit default swap (CDS) clearing service, as it
seeks to improve efficiency for clients and capitalise on
derivatives trading reforms.
LCH.Clearnet said on Monday that a further 187 single-name
CDS are now eligible for clearing through its CDSClear service,
giving it the largest European CDS portfolio of any clearing
house globally.
The expansion should create "significant capital
efficiencies" for its members and clients, through better
portfolio margining - a process by which investors can offset
certain positions in CDS when calculating how much collateral
they need to put up - it said.
A CDS allows investors to insure against the risk of default
on a debt. A single-name CDS references only one entity, often a
widely traded company, bank or government, and is the most
common and simplest form of CDS.
LCH.Clearnet's move will further intensify competition among
clearing houses, which are looking to profit from new
regulations which aim to push all over-the-counter derivatives
trading through central clearing and on to electronic platforms.
U.S. exchange operator IntercontinentalExchange has
strengthened its derivatives clearing offering through its $10
billion-plus takeover of NYSE Euronext and its derivatives arm
NYSE Liffe. Liffe transferred its derivatives clearing to Ice
Clear Europe in July.
Elsewhere Deutsche Boerse's Eurex late last year
added interest rate swaps to its derivatives clearing service,
while U.S. rival CME Group's European clearing house
launched an interest rate swap service in March and has plans to
expand to foreign exchange and CDS.