* Euronext keen to boost size to stay competitive in Europe
* Hired BNP Paribas, Rothschild to advise on next move
* Eyeing LSE's LCH.Clearnet business, Borsa Italiana
By Sophie Sassard, Freya Berry and Alexandre
Boksenbaum-Granier
LONDON/PARIS, March 17 European stock exchange
operator Euronext NV is considering acquisitions to
help it stay competitive after Deutsche Boerse AG and
London Stock Exchange Group Plc agreed to merge in a $30
billion deal, according to people familiar with the matter.
With a market value of about 2.6 billion euros Euronext,
which runs stock exchanges in Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels, London
and Lisbon, will be reduced to minnow status among European
bourses if the LSE-Deutsche Boerse deal goes ahead.
So it is looking at ways to bolster its size and may snap up
assets LSE or Deutsche Boerse are forced to sell off to satisfy
antitrust regulators vetting their proposed deal, according to
sources familiar with the matter.
BNP Paribas SA and Rothschild have been hired to
advise Euronext on its next move, according these sources.
BNP Paribas and Rothschild declined to comment.
"The game changed as LSE and Deutsche Boerse decided to
merge. Euronext excludes no options now and is studying various
opportunities," one source at Euronext said.
A spokeswoman for Euronext declined to comment.
TARGETED ASSETS
LSE and Deutsche Boerse said on Wednesday, when they
unveiled the terms of their merger, that they were confident the
deal would be approved by regulators without having to sell off
assets.
However lawyers and analysts have said LSE may have to sell
down its 57 percent stake in LCH.Clearnet, a major clearing
house for derivative and bond trades, to assure regulators the
combined group does not have too large a share of the European
clearing market. Deutsche Boerse owns Clearstream, one of
Europe's biggest settlement houses.
Two sources said Euronext is now eyeing LCH.Clearnet, which
was formed in 2003 when the London Clearing House merged with
Paris-based Clearnet.
Euronext could also be interested in making a play for
LSE-owned Borsa Italiana in Milan, one source said, to add to
its suite of European stock trading houses.
London Stock Exchange declined to comment.
Euronext was bought by New York Stock Exchange in 2007,
before Intercontinental Exchange Inc took over the two
exchanges. ICE then spun off Euronext as a standalone business
in 2014.
The exchange industry has been trying to consolidate for
years amid weaker trading volumes and shrinking margins. Instead
of stock trading, the exchanges have focused on more profitable
businesses, such as derivatives trading and selling market data.
But regulatory concerns about the concentration of power in
the hands of a few exchanges, along with nationalist wrangling,
have hindered many cross-border deals.
Euronext's stock has risen about 3.5 percent since LSE and
Deutsche Boerse first said they were in merger talks on Feb. 23.
($1 = 0.9024 euros)
(Writing by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Rachel
Armstrong and Janet McBride)