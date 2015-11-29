LONDON Nov 29 Members of the founding family of
Louis Dreyfus Commodities have asked the majority shareholder of
the commodities trader to buy out most of their stake, Britain's
Financial Times newspaper reported on Sunday.
Quoting sources familiar with the situation, the newspaper
said the family members had informed Margarita Louis-Dreyfus of
their intention to sell 16 percent of the holding company, worth
about $1 billion. They currently own 20 percent of the group.
Louis-Dreyfus, who assumed control of the trading house in
2009 after the death of her husband, Robert, has been working
with banks on ways to finance the purchase, the sources were
quoted as saying.
One plan under discussion involves bringing in a strategic
investor to buy the stake, which could mean a sale of shares to
a sovereign wealth fund, the Financial Times reported.
Family trust Akira this month said it was ready to increase
its stake in the holding company and saw current market
conditions as favourable for such a move.
Akira is the vehicle through which Russian born
Louis-Dreyfus controls Dreyfus, one of the world's largest
traders of agricultural goods. It currently holds about 80
percent of Louis Dreyfus Holding B.V., which in turn controls
about 90 percent of the group, the rest being owned by
employees.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by David Goodman)