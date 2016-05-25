PARIS May 25 France's largest poultry processor LDC on Wednesday forecast a slight fall in operating profit for its 2016/17 financial year, citing weak demand and the risk of higher grain costs.

Poultry demand for at-home consumption had fallen in France in the January-April period and cold spring weather was also curbing sales of summer-style products, Chief Executive Denis Lambert said in a presentation to journalists.

A recent rebound in maize and soybean prices, two important ingredients in animal feed that represents about two-thirds of poultry production costs, could also put pressure on LDC this year if the trend continued, he said.

The group said in a statement that current operating profit for its 2015/16 year to end-February rose to 158.6 million euros ($176.7 million) from 152.9 million in the previous year, meeting its target for a figure above 150 million euros.

Operating profit at its main French poultry division was stable but rose sharply at its prepared meals unit, offsetting lower earnings at its international business linked to costs in integrating Polish company Drop, it said.

The group reiterated plans to win market share from cheaper imports, which account for about 40 percent of total chicken consumption in France.

Using plants acquired last year from agri-food group Avril, LDC plans to capture a market volume of 300,000 fresh whole chickens per week that are currently imported, notably by food manufacturers, and says it expects to have claimed 200,000 in extra volume by September.

The group also plans to increase industrial investments to 180 million euros in 2016/17 compared with 162 million in the previous year.

The loss of some export markets due to trade restrictions following a bird flu outbreak in France led to a negative impact of about 10 million euros in sales during its 2015/16 year, executives said.

LDC's net profit rose to 113.8 million euros from 96.1 million. The group said it would offer a dividend of 2.50 euros per share and propose a two-for-one share split to increase the liquidity of its stock.

