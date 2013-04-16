* Says did not fully pay $24 mln bond due April 15

* Reaches settlement with two bond holders on $16.5 mln debt

* Says ready to settle with remaining bondholders

* German-listed shares fall 26 pct

* Stock likely to open down 10 pct in US

April 16 LDK Solar Co Ltd partially defaulted on a $24 million bond due on Monday, almost a month after rival Suntech Power Holdings Co Ltd defaulted on its bonds, which could spark fears about the ability of other Chinese solar companies to repay debt.

German-listed shares of the company fell about 26 percent on Tuesday morning. LDK's shares, which closed at $1.12 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange, were indicated to open down 10 percent.

LDK said it reached a settlement with two bond holders owning about $16.5 million of the 4.75 percent notes in a private negotiation by partially paying in cash. It also negotiated a loan facility with these bond holders to repay the remaining debt, the company said.

It is not immediately clear as to how much LDK paid to the two bond holders.

Chinese solar companies piled on debt over the past two years to expand manufacturing operations, eventually leading to a glut that sent panel prices down sharply.

That overcapacity, together with falling government subsidies and trade disputes, prompted a string of firms around the world, including Europe's Q-Cells, to file for insolvency.

LDK, which has one of the most stretched balance sheets in the industry, said it was willing to discuss and settle with the remaining noteholders.

The company was not immediately available to comment further.

LDK, which is scheduled to report fourth-quarter results on Thursday, said in December that it had $2.5 billion in debt maturing over the next 12 to 18 months, with about $500 million due over the next couple of quarters.

The company had $111.9 million in cash and cash equivalents and $340.7 million in short-term pledged bank deposits in the third quarter.

LDK also faces countervailing duties of 15.24 percent and anti-dumping duties of 25.96 percent on its panels and cells in the United States. Europe could impose similar duties on Chinese solar imports.

In March, LDK's other Chinese peers, Trina Solar Ltd and JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd, said they would be able to pay their U.S. bonds that mature in the next few months. At that time, LDK did not respond to calls and emails seeking comment on its bond maturity.

JA Solar's $123 million convertible bonds mature on May 15, while Trina Solar owes $83.5 million on its senior notes due July 15, according to Thomson Reuters data.

A group of Suntech's lenders wanted its main manufacturing unit declared insolvent after the company defaulted on its $541 million bonds.