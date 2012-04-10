April 10 China's LDK Solar Co Ltd said
it will delay reporting fourth-quarter results to April 30
citing the need for additional time to complete its preliminary
review and compilation of financial information.
LDK's management, which has been under criticism lately,
said it needed more time to finalize certain details which
include an impairment analysis of long-lived assets and an
assessment of inventory write-downs and provisions for certain
receivables.
Last month, LDK -- which makes polysilicon, wafers, cells,
modules and builds solar power plants -- cut its fourth-quarter
revenue forecast as market prices for wafers and modules
continued to remain depressed.
Shares of LDK, which was originally scheduled to report
fourth-quarter results on April 12, closed at $3.23 on Tuesday
on the New York Stock Exchange.