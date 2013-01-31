BRIEF-Fitch downgrades San Marino to 'BBB-' outlook stable
* Fitch on San Marino - revised country ceiling down to 'BBB+' from 'A', and downgraded short-term foreign-currency idr to 'f3' from 'f2'
Jan 31 LDK Solar Co Ltd said China Development Bank Corp approved a 440 million yuan ($69.8 million) loan, as the country's state-run banks continue to extend credit to its solar companies.
The loan will be used to finance LDK's investment in hydrochlorination technology for the Mahong Polysilicon Plant, in which U.S.-listed LDK Solar has invested more than 12 billion yuan to date.
Beijing has already provided billions of dollars in credit lines and other support to its solar industry through state-run banks, prompting the U.S. government to impose import duties.
LDK Solar plans to draw down on the loan as market conditions improve and the necessary equipment is ready for its use, the company said in a statement.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA, June 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the London Borough of Wandsworth's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA' with Negative Outlooks and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F1+'. The ratings reflect Wandsworth's wealthy socio-economic profile and focused financial management, conservative budgeting, low debt, strong cash position and high reserves in place. However the ratings also r