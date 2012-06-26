* Q1 loss of $1.46 per ADS vs analysts forecast of loss of $1.14

* Q1 net sales $200 mln, down 74 pct yr/yr

* Sees Q2 rev $220 mln-$270 mln vs analysts estimate of $370.4 mln

June 26 LDK Solar Co Ltd warned of difficult market conditions ahead after lower selling prices sent the Chinese firm to a deeper-than-expected first-quarter loss on Tuesday.

The company, which competes against the likes of First Solar Inc, Trina Solar Ltd, Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd and Renesola Ltd, has cut more than 5,000 jobs this year.

It expects second-quarter revenue of $220 million to $270 million, well below Wall Street analysts' average estimate of $370.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company posted a Q1 net loss of $135.8 million, or 1.46 cents per American depository share (ADS), versus a net profit of $135.4 million, or 95 cents per ADS, a year earlier.

Net sales plunged 74 percent to $200 million.

Analysts on average were expecting the company to post a loss of $1.14 per ADS in the quarter, on revenue of $225.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

LDK is a major supplier of wafers and cells to the solar market. Its products are used to build photovoltaic solar panels that turn sunlight into electricity.

Shares of the company, with a market capitalisation of about $283 million, closed at $2.02 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.