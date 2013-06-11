June 11 Debt-laden LDK Solar Co Ltd's first-quarter loss widened as prices of panels remained dismally low due to a supply glut in China and withdrawal of subsidies in Europe.

The Chinese company's net loss widened to $187.1 million, or $1.21 per American Depositary Share (ADS), from $185.2 million, or $1.46 per ADS, a year earlier.

Revenue nearly halved to $104.3 million.

LDK Solar is one of the most heavily indebted Chinese solar companies, with a majority of its more than $3 billion debt due next year.