* Q1 loss $1.46 per ADS vs analysts forecast of loss $1.14
* Q1 net sales $200 mln, down 74 pct yr/yr
* Sees Q2 rev $220 mln-$270 mln vs analysts estimate $370.4
mln
June 26 China-based solar equipment manufacturer
LDK Solar Co Ltd posted a larger-than-expected quarterly
loss and forecast weak second quarter sales, sending its shares
down more than 8 percent in early trading.
The company, which makes polysilicon, solar wafers, cells
and modules, on Tuesday also reported weaker-than-forecast sales
during the first quarter and said it was working to cuts costs
and refinance some of its short-term debt into more longer-term
facilities.
Solar equipment manufacturers have struggled to reduce
production costs as prices for panels that convert sunlight into
electricity have plummeted by more than half in the past year on
a supply glut.
That has forced several companies in China, Europe and the
United States to shutter operations, and many more are expected
to merge or shut down as the fledgling industry undergoes a
shakeout.
LDK's short-term debt and near-term payments for its
long-term debt rose to $2.25 billion at the end of the first
quarter from $2.1 billion at the end of 2011.
Chief Financial Officer Jack Lai said the company expected
to issue new long-term debt, which currently totals about $890
million, in order to reduce its shorter-term facilities.
Still, solar analysts believe LDK's weak cash position and
tough environment for solar makers could hurt its ability to tap
debt markets, making its future uncertain and possibly dampening
investor interest in China's solar sector, which holds more than
60 percent of the global solar market.
"If LDK goes bankrupt, it will indicate significant
bankruptcy risks for other Chinese solar companies and could
significantly shake investors' confident in Chinese solar
companies," Gordon Johnson, analyst with Axiom Capital
Management, said in a note to investors.
The company posted a first-quarter net loss of $135.8
million, or $1.46 per American depository share (ADS), versus a
net profit of $135.4 million, or 95 cents per ADS, a year
earlier.
Net sales plunged 74 percent to $200 million.
Analysts on average were expecting a loss of $1.14 per ADS on
revenue of $225.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Panel prices fell about 15 percent in the first quarter, and
prices for polysilicon, the key material in most panels, fell
below $25 per kilogram.
LDK posted a gross margin of negative 66 percent "due to
serious price erosion, which was steeper than expected," Chief
Financial Officer Jack Lai told a conference call.
It forecast sales for the second quarter between $220
million to $270 million, well below analysts' forecasts of
average estimate of $370.4 million.
Still, LDK said its full-year revenue would be between $1.5
to $2.0 billion, a forecast that would mean its second-half
sales would more than double from the level in the first half.
LDK said its polysilicon production costs were about $40 a
kilo in the first quarter, far higher than the current spot
market price, and will remain near that level until the end of
the year when it expects to implement cost reductions.
The company, which competes against the likes of First Solar
Inc, Trina Solar Ltd, Yingli Green Energy
Holding Co Ltd and Renesola Ltd, has cut about
5,000 jobs this year.
Shares of the company, with a market capitalization of $283
million, fell 8.4 percent to $1.85 in early trading, bringing
its year-to-date decline to nearly 56 percent.