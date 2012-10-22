Oct 22 Chinese solar power equipment company LDK Solar has sold a 20 percent stake to Heng Rui Xin Energy it said on Monday, raising new funds for the U.S.-listed company.

Heng Rui is to buy new shares at 86 cents apiece, a premium of 21 percent to the stock's $0.71 closing price on Friday.

As solar panel prices continue to fall, Chinese solar companies are struggling with heavy debt loads, triggering expectations many will be forced to seek a new infusion of funds through takeovers or mergers.

Based on 133.5 million shares outstanding, according to Thomson Reuters data, Heng Rui's stake will cost it about $23 million.

Besides the equity stake, Heng Rui will receive a right to appoint three directors on LDK's board. The companies will also add two independent directors to the board.

Heng Rui is a state-backed company involved in solar investments, according to a press statement.