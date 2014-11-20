BRIEF-Cardinal Health Q3 non-gaap EPS $1.53
* Cardinal health reports third-quarter results for fiscal year 2017
Nov 20 Ldlc Com Sa :
* H1 revenue 129 million euros versus 106.8 million euros in H1 last year
* H1 operating income 4.6 million euros versus 3.1 million euros last year
* H1 net income 2.7 million euros versus 2.0 million euros last year
* Confirms FY revenue objective of about 295 million euros
* Raises FY operating income objective from 10 million euros to 12 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Katarzyna Zajaczkowska)
May 1 Cardinal Health Inc reported a 3.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strength in its pharmaceutical business even as the drug distributor faces declining generic drug prices.