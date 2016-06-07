BRIEF-Helios And Matheson Analytics enters into amended, restated license agreement
* Helios And Matheson Analytics Inc - entered into an amended and restated license agreement with Is It You Ltd
June 7 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, a maker of orthopedic reconstructive products, said it would buy LDR Holding Corp in a deal valued at about $1 billion to expand its presence in the spine market.
Zimmer said it will offer LDR shareholders $37 for each share they hold, a premium of about 64 percent to LDR's Monday close.
Founded in France in 2000, LDR develops surgical technology for spine disorders. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Says company has named its controller, Nicole Strain, to serve as interim chief financial officer