BRIEF-Anges MG receives IND approval from FDA
* Says it received investigational new drug (IND) approval from FDA, for a clinical trial with F-kappaB decoy oligo DNA in U.S, for treatment of discogenic lower back pain
Sept 17 Le Noble Age SA :
* H1 net income group share 4.2 million euros, up 25.5 pct
* H1 group revenue 180.5 million euros, up 9.9 pct
* H1 revenue from operations 147.5 million euros versus 118.9 million euros last year
* Increases FY target of revenue from operations to 300 million euros
* Confirms target of 6,900 beds at end of 2014
* Confirms 2017 objectives Source text: bit.ly/1pjDHi4 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)
* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 30 percent to 60 percent, or to be 71.8 million yuan to 88.4 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (55.2 million yuan)