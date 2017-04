Nov 6 Le Noble Age SA :

* Reports Q3 revenue of 88.0 million euros versus 76.4 million in Q3 last year

* 9-month revenue is 268.5 million euros, up 11.6 percent

* Q3 revenue from operating activities is 75.8 million euros, up 18.1 percent

* Confirms FY revenue from operating activities of 300 million euros with organic growth above 6 percent Source text: bit.ly/1sadyU7 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)