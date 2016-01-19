(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
By Andy Home
LONDON Jan 19 Let's face it, lead is not
exactly the sexiest of metals. It's never caught the collective
investment imagination in the way that copper has over the
years.
Indeed, the only interaction that most of us have with the
stuff is in the form of an automotive battery and even then only
when the battery fails.
But it's that very dullness that helped make lead the most
resilient of the base metals markets last year. It fell by less
than five percent, compared with copper's 25 percent plunge and
nickel's 40 percent implosion.
And that relative outperformance has continued amid the
general carnage of the first part of January.
There are good reasons for this. But there are also some bad
and downright ugly reasons in the mix as well.
Because "boring" lead is something of a battlefield right
now with volatile spreads and a long-running war between
operators of London Metal Exchange (LME) warehouses.
THE GOOD
Lead's overwhelming usage in just one application,
batteries, provides insulation from the macroeconomic storms
currently buffeting the other metals.
Automotive batteries fail in good times and bad and most
often during winter, which in the world of lead is called the
battery-kill season.
Replacement battery demand is the core driver of lead usage
and the only boom-bust cycle that counts is when your car
doesn't start.
The second component of battery demand is new automotive
production, estimated to account for around 15-20 percent of the
total battery market.
And automotive output remains one of the few bright spots in
a darkening global manufacturing picture.
True, the sector has struggled in emerging markets such as
Brazil and Russia but vehicle output in the EU rose by nine
percent and that in the U.S. by six percent last year, according
to analysts at Macquarie Bank. ("Commodities Comment: Global Car
Sales", Jan. 13, 2016).
In China, meanwhile, a government tax cut in October fuelled
a sharp 16-percent rise in production over the fourth quarter of
the year.
Global sales in December were a "clear all-time record" on a
seasonally-adjusted basis, according to Macquarie, which is
looking for a further "moderate acceleration of car sales
growth" this year.
That should at the very least keep lead demand ticking over
in the coming period, immunized from the broader economic trends
roiling the other metal markets.
THE BAD
A less rosy reason for lead's resilience has been the
volatility in spreads on the London Metal Exchange (LME).
The benchmark cash-to-three-months spread CMPB0-3 flared
into backwardation in the first, second and fourth quarters of
2015.
And it has tightened again this month, closing Monday valued
at $5.25 per tonne backwardation.
Indeed, there is something of a showdown in the cash market
this week with the LME's prime January prompt date in the
process of being settled.
The positioning landscape at the start of the week showed
four big longs facing off against six big shorts. The resulting
tension has caused the "tom-next" spread CMPBT-0, which on
Tuesday is the cost of borrowing metal between Wednesday and
Thursday, to trade at $2 backwardation on Tuesday morning.
Such bouts of spread volatility have tended to deter the
sort of aggressive short-selling that has characterised markets
such as nickel. Instead, they have attracted on the bid side
those algo traders who factor spreads and stocks into their
trading programmes.
Moreover, with one party still holding 30-40 percent of all
LME stocks of lead <0#LME-WHL> and more big potential long-short
clashes looming in the coming months <0#LME-FBR>, there is no
guarantee that things are going to change significantly once the
LME's third-Wednesday January prompt date passes.
THE UGLY
Ah yes. Stocks.
As of today's LME stocks report, there are 188,225 tonnes of
lead sitting in exchange warehouses.
That sounds like a lot until you factor in the amount of
metal that has been cancelled in readiness for physical
load-out. Over half of all the stocks are in this category,
meaning that the amount of stocks available for physical
settlement is just 92,875 tonnes.
Sadly, all the evidence suggests that such a large load-out
component has absolutely nothing to do with the physical lead
market but is rather the latest manifestation of a long-running
battle for storage rights between LME warehouse operators.
This warehouse war started in March last year when someone
cancelled 98,000 tonnes of LME lead stocks, or around 40 percent
of the total amount of lead in the exchange warehousing system.
Most of that was subsequently physically loaded out ... only
to reappear again over the following months.
As market rumour had foretold, the two main recipients were
Worldwide Warehouse Solutions (WWS), the logistics arm of Noble
Group, and Metro, the LME warehousing franchise now owned by
metals-property magnates, the Reuben Brothers.
WWS took in 36,500 tonnes of metal at its sheds in
Vlissingen in June and Metro just over 50,000 tonnes at the
South Korean port of Busan in July.
Of the latter 33,000 tonnes were immediately cancelled again
and the LME's monthly reports on stocks by warehouse operator
showed Metro losing that amount of metal over the months of
August, September and October.
Come December and, coincidentally or not, some 31,250 tonnes
of lead were warranted, or maybe that should read "re-warranted"
in Busan, but this time in the sheds of Pacorini, the
warehousing arm of Glencore.
December also saw more big cancellations at Busan,
Vlissingen and Malaysia's Port Klang.
More of the same or a revenge attack? The LME's monthly
operator stocks reports don't make it easy to read who is
raiding whom until the metal is either loaded out or loaded in.
But all the evidence suggests that the tit-for-tat stocks
raids are continuing.
ANOTHER YEAR OF OUT-PERFORMANCE?
Of course, all this adds to the sense of unpredictability in
the lead market.
Who wants to short a metal in which it has become
commonplace for half the available stocks to disappear and
reappear at irregular intervals?
And as the stocks merry-go-round continues, spreads are as
likely as not going to be remain volatile. On the LME, it's not
the total amount of stocks that count, it's the amount of
non-cancelled stocks that represent the real liquidity base.
Somewhere hidden beneath all this are the solid reasons for
lead to continue outperforming its base metals peers.
But in this market fundamentals are being distorted by
warehousing shenanigans and their impact on front-month spreads.
It's this unholy mix of the good, the bad and the ugly that
is helping lead withstand the gravitational downwards pull of
the rest of the metals complex.
Not such a dull market after all it seems.
