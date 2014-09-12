(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a columnist for Reuters.)

By Andy Home

LONDON, Sept 12 On Tuesday this week base metals prices tumbled.

The trigger appeared to be another drop of Chinese pessimism, this one delivered by Premier Li, who wrong-footed markets with a low-ball assessment of the country's money supply growth.

Shanghai traders led the bear charge, which spilled over into London, where the subsequent sell-off was accelerated by technical traders of all shapes and sizes.

One of the worst hit metals was lead.

London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month lead collapsed from $2,200 per tonne to $2,129 at Tuesday's close, the slump extending to $2,104 early Wednesday.

In doing so, it traversed a good part of the claustrophobic $2,000-2,300 range that has defined this market for over a year.

The move also blew open the differential with "sister metal" zinc to almost $200 per tonne, the widest gap seen since 2010. Trading lead and zinc, which more often than not come from the same mines, as a relative value pair is one of the London Street's favourite past-times.

And that pretty much sums up lead's recent trading history. Lacking any intrinsic narrative, it has been largely left to do its own thing, which has not amounted to very much. Its main relevance is to act as dull counter-balance to zinc, a far sexier proposition with its promise of pending mine shortfall.

Such collective indifference has defined this market for many months with LME open interest MPB-MOI-TOT at historically low levels and volumes rarely making it beyond the humdrum.

But someone cares. Beneath the inactive surface it is clear that there are big players holding long positions. Which begs the question as to whether this unloved metal might yet have the potential to spring a surprise or two.

************************************************************* Graphic on the LME lead-zinc ratio trade: link.reuters.com/nem82w *************************************************************

NO NARRATIVE

Lead's problem, from a trading perspective, is that it lacks any distinguishing features.

It should, in theory, be riding shotgun to zinc, one of the top performers among the LME base metals pack this year.

If zinc is a bullish play based on the well-flagged closure of some of the world's biggest mines, lead should be benefitting. Every zinc mine that bites the dust will take with it a bit of lead supply, even if the impact is lessened by the heavy metal's higher scrap dependency.

In practice, however, any signals emanating from the lead market suggest only comfortable supply and unexciting demand.

LME stocks movements may be a poor indicator of underlying dynamics in the metal markets, but they do at least provide a useful fiction with which to weave a good story.

LME zinc stocks, for example, have fallen by over 18 percent this year, even with the recent inflows into registered sheds in New Orleans.

LME lead stocks, by contrast, are up by 6 percent at 225,900 tonnes. The amount of metal sitting in the exchange's cancelled warrant category earmarked for drawdown is just 4,975 tonnes. The ratio of cancelled to total tonnage stands at 2.2 percent, the lowest of any of the core LME metals.

Then there is China. The country is still a net importer of zinc, albeit primarily to meet financiers' demand for collateral rather than manufacturers' demand for metal.

When it comes to refined lead, however, China has been a net exporter since the beginning of last year, suggesting no shortage in the engine-room of industrial metals usage.

True, the monthly bulletins from the International Lead and Zinc Study Group do suggest the lead market is evolving from surplus to deficit but an assessed cumulative shortfall of 22,500 tonnes in the first half of this year is so small as to fall within the margins of statistical error.

In terms of bull story-line it's not much to go on, which is why the hot money is in markets such as nickel and zinc, leaving lead to oscillate around its well-trodden, long-standing range.

DOMINANT LONGS

But not everyone, it seems, has abandoned the lead market.

On the LME there is a dominant long position, holding 50-80 percent of all non-cancelled lead stocks <0#LME-WHL> and with a complementary cash position equivalent to 40-50 percent of stocks <0#LME-WCH>.

The appearance of this long has coincided with a marked tightening of the nearby spreads since late July.

At one stage last month the LME's benchmark cash-to-three-months spread CMPB0-3 flipped briefly into backwardation, a counter-intuitive sign of tightness in a market that seems pretty much balanced between supply and demand.

That spread has subsequently eased but was still valued at $12 contango as of Thursday's close, compared with over $20 contango during most of the second quarter.

That suggests latent tension and it may be a sign of more tightness to come. The LME's futures banding report <0#LME-FBR> shows a sprinkling of short positions on each of the prime prompt days in the next three months (September, October and November).

Nor is this just a London phenomenon. There is also some sort of bull play in the Shanghai market.

************************************************************* Graphic on the SHFE lead price and open interest: link.reuters.com/rem82w *************************************************************

Open interest in the Shanghai Futures Exchange's (SHFE) lead contract mushroomed from 20,000 to 60,000 contracts in the space of a few days at the end of July.

The SHFE lead price rocketed higher. It has subsequently collapsed again. Indeed, at 14,050 yuan, basis the most active continuation month, it is now lower than when it started on its spectacular but short-lived rally.

But SHFE open interest hasn't fallen by nearly so much. It is still above 40,000 contracts, suggesting that whoever was behind the original surge is largely still there.

Clearly, this unloved market still has fans, and big ones at that.

SURPRISE?

But why are they there and what are they hoping for? Upside potential looks limited, particularly after Tuesday's ignominious slump.

It's worth, however, always remembering two things about the lead market.

Firstly, lead is one of the more cyclically seasonal metals because of its usage in lead-acid batteries and their annoying habit of failing when the weather's too hot or too cold.

The Northern Hemisphere winter is therefore often dubbed the "battery kill season" with replacement battery demand generating a pick-up in demand for lead over and above the new battery component of the market.

"Kill season" is fast approaching.

Secondly, lead is one of the least transparent of LME-traded metals. That's because of the high amount of scrap that is used in the supply chain. Other than for those directly involved in the business, scrap represents a collective blind spot in any LME metals market.

Scrap tensions have in the past reared up and bit an unsuspecting LME lead market, where the focus is on refined metal supply and demand dynamics. In other words, by the time everyone's realised there's a scrap problem, it's normally too late.

Might lead be poised to spring one of its occasional surprises?

The market structuring in both London and Shanghai can't in itself answer that question. But it does say that someone at least cares.

