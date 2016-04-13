BRIEF-Cleantech Invest: portfolio company ResQ Club buys competitor in Germany
* CLEANTECH INVEST PORTFOLIO COMPANY RESQ CLUB AQUIRES COMPETITOR AND ATTRACTS FUNDING FROM GERMAN INVESTORS
SAO PAULO, April 13 Grupo BTG Pactual SA's private equity unit and a group of partners said on Wednesday they sold their stake in ailing Brazilian retailer Leader Participações SA for a "symbolic amount" as the country's largest independent investment-banking firm disposes of risky proprietary investments.
In a securities filing, BTG Pactual Participations Ltd and clients in an investment vehicle agreed to sell their stake in Rio de Janeiro-based Leader to local firm Legion Holdings. Terms of the sale were not disclosed.
Reuters reported in December that BTG Pactual and clients were negotiating the sale of their 70 percent stake in debt-laden Leader as the impact of a scandal that hit the bank had made it harder to raise fresh capital for the retailer. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* CLEANTECH INVEST PORTFOLIO COMPANY RESQ CLUB AQUIRES COMPETITOR AND ATTRACTS FUNDING FROM GERMAN INVESTORS
May 16 Islamic banks have continued to expand their balance sheets and capital buffers, but the era of double-digit growth rates could be coming to an end while asset quality concerns creep up, an industry oversight body said on Tuesday.