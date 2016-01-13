BRIEF-Pershing Square NAV per share as of 16 May was USD 18.74/14.51 GBP
Pershing Square Holdings Ltd - NAV per share as of close of business on 16 May 2017 was USD 18.74 / 14.51 GBP
Jan 13 Top executives from cloud-based software companies such as Rypple and Workbrain said they had launched a $100 million fund to invest in software licensing companies in North America.
Rypple Founder and co-Chief Executive David Stein will lead the 'Leaders Fund' along with Steve DeBacco and Gideon Hayden.
Rypple was acquired by Salesforce.com Inc in 2011.
DeBacco was most recently the chief risk officer of Applied Predictive Technologies, which was acquired by Mastercard Inc , and the chief operating officer of Workbrain, which was bought by Infor.
Hayden is an executive of Canada's OMERS Ventures.
The fund will be based in Toronto and Atlanta.
Goldfields money and Stargroup agree to double value of their existing cash convenience agreement to $30 million