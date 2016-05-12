BRIEF-Ominto files for non-timely 10-Q
* Says expects the form 10-Q to be filed within the extension period
May 12 Lealea Hotels & Resorts :
* Says it to issue 4 million new shares at tentative issue price of T$28 per share
* Says 10 pct of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees, 10 pct of the new shares to be offered through public offering and 80 pct to be offered to the existing shareholders
* Says the proceeds to be used to repay loans
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/yQY2
(Beijing Headline News)
May 16 Twitter Inc co-founder Biz Stone said on Tuesday he would be returning full time to the microblogging service in an unspecified role.