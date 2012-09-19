NEW YORK, Sept 19 Leap Wireless International
Inc is seeking ways to cut its costs to improve its
cash flow for the rest of 2012, the top executive for the
wireless service provider said on Wednesday.
The company plans to reduce its cash burn for the second
half of the year compared with the first half and aims to
produce positive free cash flow in 2013, Doug Hutcheson, Leap's
chief executive said during a webcast of an investor conference.
"You'll see us take a number of activities to drive lower
cash flow consumption," Hutcheson said, but declined to discuss
specific cost-cutting targets.
While Hutcheson would not give details, he alluded to
potential moves, such as outsourcing functions that Leap might
have otherwise carried out in-house and also looking to reduce
the subsidies it pays for handsets.
Leap posted a net loss attributable to common stockholders
of $41.6 million, or 54 cents per share, for the second quarter
and its revenue of $786.8 million missed Wall Street estimates.
The company, which competes with bigger rivals such as
Sprint Nextel Corp and Deutsche Telekom AG's
T-Mobile USA for cost-conscious customers, had also lost
customers in the quarter.