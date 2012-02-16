BRIEF-Telecoms and cable group Altice strikes partnership deal with Netflix
* Altice and Netflix sign global partnership deal in France, Portugal, Israel and Dominican Republic
NEW YORK Feb 16 Leap Wireless International posted quarterly revenue that missed Wall Street expectations even as it narrowed its quarterly loss from the year-ago quarter.
The provider of prepaid wireless services to cost conscious customers recorded a loss attributable to common shareholders of $84.4 million or $1.10 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $249.4 million or $3.28 per share in the year-ago quarter.
Revenue rose to $767.4 million from $708 million. Wall Street analysts had expected revenue of $807.96 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* Clarifies on news item "Strides Shasun promoters raise RS. 500 crore from KKR"