* Leap revenue $767.4 mln vs Wall Street view $807.96 mln
* Churn was 3.9 pct vs target range 3.7-3.9 pct
* Shares fall 2 pct
NEW YORK, Feb 16 Leap Wireless
International posted quarterly revenue that missed Wall
Street expectations and customer cancellations were at the high
end of its forecast, sending its shares down 2 percent in late
trade.
The provider of prepaid wireless services to cost conscious
customers is facing competition in new areas as bigger rivals
such as Verizon Wireless and AT&T Inc are more interested
in prepaid customers than previously, one analyst said.
"The churn is a concerning number," said Roe Equity Research
analyst Kevin Roe. "It's getting tougher to retain customers as
prepaid competition continues to rise."
Its customer cancellation rate -- also known as churn -- was
3.9 percent for the quarter, at the high end of its target range
of 3.7 percent to 3.9 percent announced in early January.
Leap said that customer cancellations were exacerbated by
billing system problems that affected new and existing customers
in the quarter.
Traditionally, Leap would have competed most closely with
smaller companies such as MetroPCS and Tracfone, a unit
of America Movil and the No. 3 and No. 4 U.S.
operators Sprint Nextel and T-Mobile USA.
But since growth has slowed in the more lucrative market for
postpaid services -- where customers pay monthly bills -- bigger
operators like market leader Verizon Wireless have been making
more of an effort to win prepaid customers.
Leap said however that the churn rate for phone customers,
which was 3.7 percent in the fourth quarter, should improve in
the first quarter to 2.8 percent, the same level as last year's
first quarter.
However, the company said it would no longer break out phone
churn from churn in its broadband business, which it is phasing
out.
Leap said it added 179,000 customers in the quarter, just
slightly ahead of its recent estimate for about 175,000.
The company recorded a loss attributable to common
shareholders of $84.4 million or $1.10 per diluted share,
compared with a loss of $249.4 million or $3.28 per share in the
year-ago quarter.
Revenue rose to $767.4 million from $708 million. Wall
Street analysts had expected revenue of $807.96 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Leap said it expects sequential growth at a moderated pace
in 2012 for average monthly revenue per user (ARPU). Its fourth
quarter ARPU was $42.09 compared with $41.25 in the third
quarter. It forecast total capital spending between $600 million
and $650 million for the full year.
Rival Verizon Wireless is a venture of Verizon
Communications and Vodafone Group Plc. T-Mobile
USA is owned by Deutsche Telekom.
Leap shares fell to $9.40 in late trade after closing up 10
percent at $9.62 in regular Nasdaq trade.