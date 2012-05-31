May 31 Leap Wireless International Inc
said Thursday it will become the first U.S. provider of prepaid
mobile services to sell the Apple Inc iPhone, starting
on June 22.
The regional operator, which caters to cost-conscious
customers who pay their phone bills in advance, is joining its
much bigger national rivals Verizon Wireless, AT&T Inc and
Sprint Nextel Corp in selling the popular device.
The No. 4 U.S. mobile operator T-Mobile USA, which competes
with Leap for cost-conscious customers, is now the only national
network operator that does not sell the iPhone.
T-Mobile USA is a unit of Deutsche Telekom AG.
Verizon Wireless is a venture of Verizon Communications Inc
and Vodafone Group Plc.