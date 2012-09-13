Sept 13 Leap Wireless International Inc
plans to offer Apple Inc's iPhone 5 starting on Sept.
28 for customers of its Cricket branded mobile service, the
company said on Thursday.
Leap, which started offering Apple's iPhone 4 and iPhone 4S
in June, said it would announce details such as pricing closer
to the availability date.
Because Leap customers do not commit to long-term contracts,
its pricing for the device may be different from the $200
subsidized retail price announced by Apple.
Leap, which offers prepaid mobile services for
cost-conscious customers, will be competing for iPhone customers
with the three biggest U.S. mobile providers Verizon Wireless,
AT&T Inc and Sprint Nextel Corp. Verizon Wireless is
a venture of Verizon Communications Inc and Vodafone
Group Plc.