Nov 15 Leap Wireless said on Thursday
that Chief Financial Officer Jerry Elliott had become its chief
operating officer, and it named Perley McBride as its next CFO.
Leap said it had made the changes to "accelerate operational
improvements and better enable management to direct the
company's long-term strategy in a time of industry transition."
Elliott, whose move is effective immediately, joined Leap as
CFO in May. McBride, who most recently was executive vice
president of finance at the Weather Co, will join Leap on Dec.
10. Leap also named Anne Liu as its chief accounting officer.