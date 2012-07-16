July 16 Educational toy maker LeapFrog Enterprises Inc said it appointed Ray Arthur as chief financial officer replacing Mark Etnyre, who resigned earlier this month.

Arthur was the CFO of The Pep Boys - Manny, Moe, & Jack from 2008 to 2012.

Etnyre resigned on July 5 to pursue personal interests.

Shares of the company closed at $10.49 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.