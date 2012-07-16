California governor says climate change could be more dangerous than fascism
BEIJING, June 6 California governor Jerry Brown said on Tuesday that the threat of climate change could be more dangerous than that of fascism during World War Two.
July 16 Educational toy maker LeapFrog Enterprises Inc said it appointed Ray Arthur as chief financial officer replacing Mark Etnyre, who resigned earlier this month.
Arthur was the CFO of The Pep Boys - Manny, Moe, & Jack from 2008 to 2012.
Etnyre resigned on July 5 to pursue personal interests.
Shares of the company closed at $10.49 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.
BEIJING, June 6 California governor Jerry Brown said on Tuesday that the threat of climate change could be more dangerous than that of fascism during World War Two.
TOKYO, June 6 Shares in Toshiba Corp rose as much as 4 percent in early Tuesday trading after Asahi newspaper reported it is considering giving U.S. chipmaker Broadcom Ltd the exclusive rights to negotiate to buy its prized chip unit.