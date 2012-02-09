* Q4 EPS $0.49 vs est $0.42

* Q4 sales $210.2 mln vs est $202.6 mln

* Gross margins down 70 bps

* Shares down 9 pct in extended trading

* Expects Q1 loss/shr $0.26-$0.30 vs est loss/shr $0.32

Feb 9 LeapFrog Enterprises Inc's fourth-quarter profit beat market expectations on strong sales of its LeapPad tablet and international growth, but the educational toymaker said its margins fell during the quarter.

Shares of the company, which have risen 47 percent over the past three months, fell more than 9 percent to $6.20 in trading after the bell. They closed at $6.83 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Gross margins were down 70 basis points at 44.5 percent as hardware sales represented a larger portion of its revenue, the company said on a conference call.

For the fourth quarter, the company -- known mostly for its interactive reading systems, educational games, books and learning toys -- earned $32.8 million, or 49 cents a share, compared with $25.3 million, or 38 cents, last year.

Analysts were expecting the company to earn 42 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales in the quarter rose 11 percent to $210.2 million, driven primarily by the LeapPad tablet, which was among the top toy picks this holiday season. They surpassed expectations of $202.6 million.

Last week, larger rival Hasbro Inc reported a fourth-quarter profit just above analysts' lowered expectations.