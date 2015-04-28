JAKARTA, April 28 Private equity firm LeapFrog
Investments is leading a $45 million investment in Indonesian
financial services provider Reliance Capital Management with the
aim of taking it public, a senior executive told Reuters.
LeapFrog's first investment in Indonesia is aimed at tapping
the rising middle class in Southeast Asia's biggest economy, the
firm's partner and Southeast Asia head Michael Fernandes said in
an interview in Jakarta.
Over the next year, LeapFrog expects to invest a further
$100 million mainly in the insurance-related sector in Asian
countries such as Indonesia, India, Thailand, the Philippines
and Vietnam, said Fernandes, the former India country head for
Malaysian sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional Bhd
.
