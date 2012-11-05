Nov 5 Educational games maker LeapFrog
Enterprises Inc reported a higher third-quarter profit,
helped by new products such as its children's tablet, LeapPad2.
For the quarter, the company's profit rose to $41.7 million,
or 60 cents per share, from $23 million, or 35 cents per share,
a year earlier.
The company, known for its interactive reading systems,
educational games, books and learning toys, said sales rose 28
percent to $193.1 million.
Analysts on average had forecast earnings of 42 cents per
share on revenue of $174.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.