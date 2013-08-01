BRIEF-Netflix Chief Talent Officer to leave company
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July
Aug 1Educational toy maker LeapFrog Enterprises Inc reported a smaller second-quarter loss, helped by strong sales of its tablets and learning toys.
The company's net loss narrowed to $3.3 million, or 5 cents per share, from $8.1 million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, LeapFrog reported a loss of 4 cents per share.
Net sales rose 16 percent to $83 million in the quarter ended June 30.
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July
April 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: U.S. STRIKES SYRIA Russia warns that U.S. cruise missile strikes on a Syrian air base could have "extremely serious" consequences, as Trump's first major foray into a foreign conflict opens a rift between Moscow and Washington. U.S. lawmakers from both parties back Trump's strikes on Syria, but demand he spell out a broader strategy for dealing with the conflict