By Dhanya Skariachan
| NEW YORK, June 18
NEW YORK, June 18 Educational toymaker LeapFrog
Enterprises Inc named Toys R Us executive Greg
Ahearn as its chief marketing officer effectively immediately,
just months before the all-important holiday selling season.
Ahearn was most recently the chief marketing officer of Toys
R Us, the world's largest specialty toy retailer. He has also
worked at toymakers Hasbro Inc and Mattel Inc.
In his new position, Ahearn will be in charge of the
LeapFrog brand globally with responsibilities including product
marketing, licensing, content development and public relations.
He will report directly to LeapFrog CEO John Barbour.
Peter Reiner, senior vice president of marketing at Toys R
Us' U.S. division, who previously reported to Ahearn, is now
leading the marketing function at the retailer, company
spokeswoman Kathleen Waugh said in an e-mail to Reuters.
The holiday season is very important to toy companies as
many of them make more than one-third of their annual sales in
the key buying season.
Ahearn is the latest high-profile executive to leave Toys R
Us. Neil Friedman, president of U.S. operations for Toys R Us,
resigned in February, less than a year after he joined the
company.
Chief Administrative Officer Deborah Derby and Chief
Merchandising Officer Karen Dodge also left Toys R Us earlier
this year, following a lackluster 2011 holiday season. Two other
senior vice presidents in merchandising have also departed, led
by CEO Gerald "Jerry" Storch.
Toys R Us, based in Wayne, New Jersey, filed its IPO plans
with regulators in May 2010, but has yet to go public.