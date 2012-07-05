July 5 Educational toy maker LeapFrog
Enterprises Inc said Chief Financial Officer Mark Etnyre
quit to pursue personal interests.
The resignation of Etnyre, the company's finance head since
March 2010, would be effective Oct. 1.
"In recent months, personal considerations have shifted my
priorities closer to home and my immediate family," Etnyre said
in a statement.
LeapFrog shares fell more than 5 percent to $10.75 after the
bell.
The stock, which touched a six-year high on Thursday, closed
at $11.38 on the New York Stock Exchange.