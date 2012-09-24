BRIEF-Blackrock's Turnill says prefer taking risk in equities over credit
* Blackrock's Richard Turnill says "We prefer taking risk in equities over credit, where positioning is more crowded and valuations less attractive"
Sept 24 Leap Wireless International Inc : * Moody's rates leap's new term loan ba2 and changes outlook to stable * Moody's changes leap's outlook to stable from negative
* Blackrock's Richard Turnill says "We prefer taking risk in equities over credit, where positioning is more crowded and valuations less attractive"
June 5 Wells Fargo & Co said on Monday its business banking group was expanding to four new regions in the United States, in addition to three earlier.