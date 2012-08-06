Aug 6 Mobile services provider Leap Wireless International Inc posted a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders narrowed to $41.6 million, or 54 cents per share, for the second quarter from $65.2 million, or 85 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts had expected a loss of 50 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.