Barclays sells Zimbabwe bank to Malawi's First Merchant
LONDON, June 2 Barclays announced the sale of its Zimbabwe bank to Malawi-listed First Merchant Bank on Friday as the British lender continues its exit from Africa.
Jan 14 Auto parts maker Lear Corp plans to offer senior notes and establish a new credit facility, increasing its liquidity by $1 billion.
The company also boosted its share repurchase program by $800 million to $1.5 billion, saying its shares were undervalued.
Lear, which reaffirmed its 2012 forecast, said it expects 2013 sales of $15 billion to $15.5 billion.
Analysts were expecting $15.02 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
LONDON, June 2 Barclays announced the sale of its Zimbabwe bank to Malawi-listed First Merchant Bank on Friday as the British lender continues its exit from Africa.
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$531 million ($17.63 million)