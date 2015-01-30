(Adds details, analysts' estimates)
Jan 30 Lear Corp, a maker of auto seats
and electrical power systems, reported a better-than-expected
quarterly profit due to strong demand from North America.
Lear, whose customers include General Motors Co and
Ford Motor Co, said sales in its seats business rose 10
percent in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.
The business accounts for more than three-quarters of
Lear's' total revenue.
U.S. auto sales rose almost 11 percent in December to more
than 1.5 million vehicles, according to research firm Autodata.
Lear's revenue from North America rose 13.5 percent, while
revenue from Europe and Africa rose about 6 percent.
Net income attributable to the company rose to $261.8
million, or $3.24 per share, from $72.8 million, or 88 cents per
share, a year earlier.
Lear had a tax gain of $41.7 million in the quarter.
Excluding items, the company earned $2.27 per share.
Total revenue rose 7 percent to $4.55 billion.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of $2.07 per share
and revenue of $4.49 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The company's shares closed at $99.05 on Thursday on the New
York Stock Exchange. Up to Thursday's close, the stock had risen
29 percent in the past 12 months, while the Dow Jones U.S.
Automobiles & Parts Index had risen 3.5 percent.
(Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)