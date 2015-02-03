Feb 3 Activist investor Mick McGuire has urged
Lear Corp's chief executive to split the company's car
seat and electrical parts businesses into two publicly traded
companies, CNBC reported, citing a person familiar with the
matter.
McGuire, in a letter to Lear CEO Matt Simoncini on Tuesday,
said splitting the businesses could value the two companies at a
combined $145 per share, CNBC reported. (cnb.cx/1u1TXwW)
Lear's shares were up 4.9 percent at $107.81 in late morning
trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
The company's seats business accounts for more than
three-quarters of its total revenue, with the electrical parts
business accounting for the rest.
McGuire's hedge fund, Marcato Capital Management, was Lear's
fourth-largest shareholder as of Sept. 30 with 4.58 percent
stake, according to Thomson Reuters data.
A Lear spokesman had no immediate comment.
(Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)