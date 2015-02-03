(Adds details from Lear's statement)
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Rohit T. K.
Feb 3 Activist investor Mick McGuire said
Tuesday Lear Corp's stock price could surge by nearly 50
percent if the auto supplier splits into two publicly traded
companies, a proposal that Lear's management said it was
considering.
McGuire's $3 billion hedge fund, Marcato Capital Management,
which owns 4.6 percent of Lear's shares, proposed dividing the
auto parts maker's seating and electrical businesses, giving
each company greater strategic options and boosting their
popularity with investors.
He also suggested that the company buys back $1 billion
worth of shares.
"As was the case two years ago in our previous discussion
about capital return, it is appropriate for the company to
execute a meaningful share repurchase today," McGuire wrote in a
letter to Lear's chief executive officer and board of directors.
Lear issued a statement saying that it had heard McGuire
but did not make any commitments. In a second statement, Lear
said it is open to views from shareholders and underscored that
it has delivered top returns to investors while pursuing a
"balanced strategy." Last year, its stock gained 22 percent,
beating the S&P 500's 14 percent return, the company said.
Marcato's call for a split is the latest in a string of
suggestions to corporate chiefs by so-called activist hedge
funds, including Daniel Loeb's Third Point and Carl Icahn, to
spin off some of their businesses.
Lear's seat business accounts for more than three-quarters
of its total revenue, with the electrical parts business
accounting for the rest.
Following a split into two, the company's share price, now
at $108.61, could rise to $145 a share, McGuire wrote in the
letter seen by Reuters.
News of Marcato's suggestion, first reported by CNBC,
boosted the stock price by nearly 6 percent on Tuesday. It has
climbed 51 percent over the last 52 weeks and has gained 216
percent in the last five years.
McGuire, whose fund has been invested in Lear for nearly
three years, suggested an aggressive timeline, with a split
announced within three months and completed within 12 months.
In March 2013, the company avoided a proxy battle with
Marcato and Oskie Capital Management LLC by agreeing to increase
and speed up its share buy-back program and expand the size of
its board to nine from eight.
Marcato has returned an average 14 percent per year since it
launched in 2010.
(Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bengaluru and Svea Herbst-Bayliss
in Boston; Editing by Kirti Pandey, Simon Jennings, Bernadette
Baum and Lisa Shumaker)