(Repeats story published Friday with no changes to reach
additional subscribers)
By Robert Smith
LONDON, Feb 12 (IFR) - LeasePlan's shock decision to pull a
1.55bn-equivalent LBO bond has made the prospect of hung
bridges very real in Europe, although banks are not yet burdened
with a massive backlog of stuck paper akin to that in the US
high-yield market.
Bankers at several of the deal's underwriters told IFR that
they yanked the holding company bond from the market even though
they had a covered order book, as the yields investors demanded
were unacceptable to the consortium buying the Dutch
vehicle-leasing firm.
Sources described it as one of the biggest pulled LBO bonds
ever in Europe, but bankers and investors alike stressed that
the deal's failure had little to do with the quality of the
business and everything to do with the savage sell-off in
financial debt.
"It's like putting a meal in front of someone who has
stomach flu," said a high-yield portfolio manager. "Even if it
were prepared by a Michelin-starred chef, your appetite would be
lacking."
LeasePlan's deal was especially sensitive to this week's
extreme volatility, as it is a holdco bond that sits above an
operating company with a banking licence.
The Additional Tier 1 market has suffered its worst sell-off
since opening in 2013 and both the iTraxx Crossover and Sub
Financials indices blew out to multi-year wides yesterday, when
the deal was set to price.
One banker on the deal described it as "literally the worst
conceivable day" for the company to issue high-yield debt.
"NOT VERITAS"
He argued the situation was "diametrically opposite" to the
US$5.5bn hung LBO bridge for Veritas, which banks failed to
publicly sell in November.
While the tech company's deal had a large Triple C unsecured
component - which many investors were unwilling to buy at any
price - LeasePlan's deal is senior secured with stronger
(BB+/B1/BB-) ratings.
The US market also has a multi-billion dollar backlog of
unsold high-yield bonds and leveraged loans, while bankers said
there are only a handful of small backstopped deals in Europe.
"There's just not that much out there. Sure, N&W Vending
could be difficult, but it's a tiny deal with lots of banks on
it," said a banker away from LeasePlan's deal.
A group of banks led by Goldman Sachs has underwritten a
roughly 400m senior secured bond backing the acquisition of N&W
Vending. While small, the deal will leave the Italian company
with nearly five times leverage, sources said.
The first banker also said he believed that all of the
underwritten high-yield bonds outstanding in Europe are senior
secured. While a pending LBO deal for Italy's TeamSystem has
unsecured paper, it has already been privately placed, so will
not need to be sold into a difficult market.
"That's another huge contrast to the US," he said.
A second banker on the LeasePlan transaction also said that,
in another contrast, the "massive overhang" of risky deals in
the US could mean that banks are ignoring the companies' best
interests.
"The mentality over there is 'Okay, let's just find any
price and shift it, so we can move on to the next US$70bn'.
Because this in contrast is a very strong credit, we don't have
the need to jam the market and stick the issuer with an unfair
price."
BOLD CALL?
The first banker said that on Wednesday underwriters had a
covered book in line with formal price talk with "big investors
placing triple-digit orders".
A euro five-year non-call two was talked at 7.50%-8%, a
seven-year non-call three at 8%-8.25% and a US dollar five-year
non-call two at 8.25% area.
"But with a terrible Thursday, people pulled orders and
backed up their levels. The talk was already wider than where
the issuer had expected, however," he said.
A second high-yield investor said he was "disappointed" the
deal had not printed as it would have offered attractive yields
for a strong business.
"It may be financial, but it's so much clearer and simpler
to analyse than a bank," he said.
Several market sources noted that while the market price was
unacceptable to the issuer, it is incredibly rare for pulled
deals to price at tighter levels when relaunched.
"Although it sounds bold, I think this at least has a chance
to buck the trend," said the first banker.
"Most pulled deals have a lot of taint, whereas people
understand exactly why this happened. And secondly, it already
got pushed far wider than where people thought fair value
stood."
(Reporting by Robert Smith, editing by Matthew Davies.)