(Adds details, background)
By Arno Schuetze and Alexander Hübner
FRANKFURT, July 22 Volkswagen is in
advanced talks to sell its 50 percent stake in financing arm
LeasePlan as the carmaker cuts costs and refocuses its business,
and a decision may be announced this week, people familiar with
the matter said.
The Wolfsburg-based carmaker owns VW Leasing GmbH, its own
in-house leasing business, and is increasingly relying on its
Volkswagen Financial Services arm, making it harder to justify
holding a stake in a third-party leasing business, LeasePlan.
The other 50 percent of Netherlands-based LeasePlan
is owned by German bank Metzler, which would also
sell its stake in a potential deal.
The two owners earlier this year hired investment bank
Rothschild to find a buyer for the business, which may
be valued at roughly 3 billion euro ($3.3 billion), according to
sources.
A bidding consortium including the Abu Dhabi Investment
Authority (ADIA), Singapore's Government Investment Corporation
(GIC) and private equity company TDR Capital had emerged as the
frontrunner to clinch a deal, while other consortiums had also
handed in bids, the sources said at the time.
But Dutch banking regulators balked at the proposed deal
structures, arguing bidders needed to show minimum requirements
in capital and liquidity, a person familiar with the matter
said.
"The sales process has now been re-started after solving the
issues with the central bank," one of the sources said.
Any deal needs the approval of the Dutch central bank since
LeasePlan operates a Dutch banking licence. ING, which has a
such license, has joined one of the bidder consortiums, the
source said.
Another source said the consortium of ADIA, GIC and TDR was
still seen as the most likely buyer of LeasePlan.
Volkswagen is aiming to make 5 billion euros of savings a
year by 2017 at its namesake passenger car brand to close a
profitability gap with rivals such as Toyota.
LeasePlan finances 1.42 million cars annually and in 2014
reported a net profit of 372 million euros.
Volkswagen, Metzler, ADIA, TDR Capital and the Dutch central
bank declined to comment, while GIC and ING were not immediately
available for comment.
($1 = 0.9166 euros)
(Additional reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Kirsti
Knolle and Mark Potter)