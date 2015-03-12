ZURICH/BERLIN, March 12 Volkswagen
is in talks to sell a 50 percent stake in financing arm
LeasePlan to a consortium including the Abu Dhabi
Investment Authority, a source familiar with the plan said, as
the carmaker cuts costs and refocuses its business.
The Wolfsburg-based carmaker owns VW Leasing GmbH, its own
in-house leasing business, and is increasingly relying on its
Volkswagen Financial Services arm, making it harder to justify
holding a stake in a third-party leasing business.
A sale of the whole of LeasePlan could fetch up to 3 billion
euros ($3.2 billion), the source said, adding a deal could come
as early as this month. The source echoed details of a report in
the Wall Street Journal.
Volkswagen's finance chief Hans Dieter Poetsch on Thursday
declined to comment on a potential sale of its LeasePlan stake.
On Wednesday, a spokeswoman for LeasePlan said the company
was in takeover talks.
The exploration of a deal comes as Volkswagen seeks to make
5 billion euros ($5.3 billion) of savings a year by 2017 at its
namesake passenger car brand to close a profitability gap with
rivals such as Toyota.
"The group has become very complex, but the VW brand
reorganisation is a sign that they are starting to recognise
some of that," said one London-based analyst, who asked not to
be identified because he was not authorised to comment on the
LeasePlan sale.
"They are already quite good at supporting sales with their
lending arm, so why finance other people's cars?"
A bidding consortium which includes the Abu Dhabi Investment
Authority, Singapore's Government Investment Corporation (GIC)
and private equity company TDR Capital was the frontrunner to
clinch a deal, the source said.
Talks are for the sale of the whole company and any deal
needs the approval of the Dutch central bank and the financial
markets authority since LeasePlan operates a Dutch banking
licence, the LeasePlan spokeswoman said.
The other 50 percent of the Almere, Netherlands-based
company, which leases 1.42 million cars annually, is held by
Bankhaus Metzler. In February, LeasePlan reported 2014 net
profit of 372 million euros.
A spokesman for Metzler bank referred questions to
LeasePlan.
Sky News reported on Wednesday that one bidder was a
consortium led by Dutch pension fund PGGM, including the Abu
Dhabi Investment Authority, Singapore's GIC and TDR Capital.
($1 = 0.9431 euros)
