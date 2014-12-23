BRIEF-CoreSite Realty says amended and restated term loan agreement
* CoreSite Realty- on April 19, co amended, restated a term loan agreement to increase commitment thereunder from $100 million to $200 million - sec filing
Dec 23 Leasinvest Real Estate CVA :
* Leases in advance 100 percent of the building Royal20, under construction, located Boulevard Royal in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
* Agreement will enter into force as of reception of office building Royal20, foreseen for spring of 2016
* Deal done via its 100 percent subsidiary Leasinvest Immo Lux
* Rental contract was concluded for a period of 10 years with an annual rent of 3 million euros ($3.65 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8212 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, April 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings of Banco Agricola, S. A. (Agricola) and Banco Davivienda Salvadoreno, S.A. (Davivienda Sal) to 'B-' from 'BB-'. The Rating Outlooks have been revised to Stable from Negative. Fitch has also downgraded both banks' Viability Rating (VR) to 'ccc' from 'b', affirmed their Short-Term IDRs at 'B' and downgraded their Support Ratings to '5' from '3'.